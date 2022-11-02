Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 19.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $325.27 in the previous session. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has gained 35.8% since the start of the year compared to the -14.8% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 0.7% return for the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 27, 2022, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. reported EPS of $1.64 versus consensus estimate of $1.42.

For the current fiscal year, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $7.32 per share on $807.36 million in revenues. This represents a 27.53% change in EPS on a 26.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $8.92 per share on $1.05 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 21.9% and 29.56%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 44.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 17.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 54.8X versus its peer group's average of 12.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does KNSL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of KNSL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is CNA Financial Corporation (CNA). CNA has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. CNA Financial Corporation beat our consensus estimate by 27.87%, and for the current fiscal year, CNA is expected to post earnings of $4.20 per share on revenue of $10.41 billion.

Shares of CNA Financial Corporation have gained 8.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.31X and a P/CF of 10.66X.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry may rank in the bottom 59% of all the industries we have in our universe, but there still looks like there are some nice tailwinds for KNSL and CNA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.