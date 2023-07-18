Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $377.16, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $2.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $282.01 million, up 57.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.65 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion, which would represent changes of +36.54% and +40.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.43.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.