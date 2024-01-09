Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reached $362.22, with a +0.35% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.15% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.09%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.44, signifying a 32.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $334.27 million, up 37.58% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.57, so one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.