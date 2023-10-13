Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $439.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

The the stock of company has risen by 6.55% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 3.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 26, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.93, showcasing a 78.66% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $319.35 million, up 47.19% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.64 per share and a revenue of $1.21 billion, signifying shifts of +49.23% and +48.31%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 37.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.9.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KNSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)

