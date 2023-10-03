Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $411.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.6% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.87, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $320.31 million, up 47.63% from the year-ago period.

KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.57 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.33% and +48.39%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.57.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.