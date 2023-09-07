Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $410.16, marking a +1.77% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, up 74.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $319.91 million, up 47.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, which would represent changes of +48.21% and +48.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.58% higher within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.29, so we one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

