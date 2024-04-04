Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $445.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 17.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.29, signifying a 34.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $358.72 million, indicating a 39.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.21 per share and a revenue of $1.56 billion, representing changes of +21.68% and +27.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.21, which means Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.