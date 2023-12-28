Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) standing at $335.24, reflecting a +0.22% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.03%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.5% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 8.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.44, signifying a 32.31% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $334.27 million, up 37.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.06 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, which would represent changes of +54.62% and +47.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.73. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.54.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)

