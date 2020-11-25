Dividends
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KNSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KNSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $236.36, the dividend yield is .15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNSL was $236.36, representing a 0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $236.13 and a 192.05% increase over the 52 week low of $80.93.

KNSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KNSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.99. Zacks Investment Research reports KNSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.8%, compared to an industry average of -10%.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KNSL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)
  • Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)
  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC)
  • iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWMC with an increase of 59.36% over the last 100 days. XSMO has the highest percent weighting of KNSL at 3.83%.

