Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KNSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KNSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.79, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNSL was $98.79, representing a -8.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.28 and a 96.25% increase over the 52 week low of $50.34.

KNSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). KNSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports KNSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 34.08%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNSL as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWMC with an increase of 2.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNSL at 1.19%.

