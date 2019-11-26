Dividends
KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KNSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KNSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.79, the dividend yield is .32%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNSL was $98.79, representing a -8.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.28 and a 96.25% increase over the 52 week low of $50.34.

KNSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and American International Group, Inc. (AIG). KNSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports KNSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 34.08%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KNSL as a top-10 holding:

  • AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DWMC with an increase of 2.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNSL at 1.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KNSL


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular