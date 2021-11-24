Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KNSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $215.19, the dividend yield is .2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNSL was $215.19, representing a -14.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $252.70 and a 40.54% increase over the 52 week low of $153.12.

KNSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). KNSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.18. Zacks Investment Research reports KNSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 69.83%, compared to an industry average of 14.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the knsl Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

