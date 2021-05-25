Dividends
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $163.91, the dividend yield is .27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNSL was $163.91, representing a -35.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $252.70 and a 15.55% increase over the 52 week low of $141.85.

KNSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KNSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.02. Zacks Investment Research reports KNSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.86%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

