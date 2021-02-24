Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNSL was $176.54, representing a -30.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $252.70 and a 118.14% increase over the 52 week low of $80.93.

KNSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KNSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.85. Zacks Investment Research reports KNSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.58%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNSL as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (SAA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SAA with an increase of 124.24% over the last 100 days.

