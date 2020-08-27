Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KNSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KNSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $203.97, the dividend yield is .18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNSL was $203.97, representing a -3.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $212.10 and a 152.03% increase over the 52 week low of $80.93.

KNSL is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). KNSL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.92. Zacks Investment Research reports KNSL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 35.55%, compared to an industry average of -6.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNSL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO)

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (DWMC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZG with an increase of 61.32% over the last 100 days. XSMO has the highest percent weighting of KNSL at 3.14%.

