Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

It's been a mediocre week for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$187 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Statutory earnings per share of US$0.65 unfortunately missed expectations by 19%, although it was encouraging to see revenues of US$123m exceed expectations by 7.3%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:KNSL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Kinsale Capital Group are now predicting revenues of US$558.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 35% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 23% to US$3.78. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$538.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.73 in 2021. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small lift in to revenue forecasts.

The analysts increased their price target 5.5% to US$216, perhaps signalling that higher revenues are a strong leading indicator for Kinsale Capital Group's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kinsale Capital Group at US$220 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$202. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Kinsale Capital Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kinsale Capital Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Kinsale Capital Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 35% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 28%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Kinsale Capital Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Kinsale Capital Group analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Kinsale Capital Group that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.