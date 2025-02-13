Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $109.09 million, or $4.68 per share. This compares with $103.39 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $107.81 million or $4.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $109.09 Mln. vs. $103.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.68 vs. $4.43 last year.

