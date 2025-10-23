Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $141.65 million, or $6.09 per share. This compares with $114.23 million, or $4.90 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $121.20 million or $5.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.0% to $497.51 million from $418.06 million last year.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $141.65 Mln. vs. $114.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.09 vs. $4.90 last year. -Revenue: $497.51 Mln vs. $418.06 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.