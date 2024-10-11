Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) standing at $469.56, reflecting a +0.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.33%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.88% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 4.31% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.75, showcasing a 13.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $401.59 million, up 27.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.31 per share and a revenue of $1.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.48% and +29.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.43. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.56.

Also, we should mention that KNSL has a PEG ratio of 2.03. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.68 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.