Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the most recent trading day at $464.51, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.91%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.5% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $4.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.27%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $432.2 million, indicating a 12.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $17.67 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, indicating changes of +10.02% and +10.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.7.

Investors should also note that KNSL has a PEG ratio of 1.77 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.