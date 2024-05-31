Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the latest trading day at $383.62, indicating a -0.61% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.44% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.28% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.14% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $3.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $377.15 million, up 27.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.96 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, representing changes of +19.68% and +27.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.79. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.77 for its industry.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)

