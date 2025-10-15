Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $463.18, marking a -2.22% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.66%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.6% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.05%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 23, 2025. On that day, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $4.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.86%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $455.58 million, indicating a 8.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.4 per share and a revenue of $1.81 billion, representing changes of +14.57% and +13.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.48% upward. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.74 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 11.7.

One should further note that KNSL currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.47.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

