Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $442.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.11% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.35% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.66, up 10.95% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $449.2 million, up 7.45% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $18.32 per share and a revenue of $1.8 billion, signifying shifts of +14.07% and +13.42%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.67. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.73.

Investors should also note that KNSL has a PEG ratio of 1.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KNSL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

