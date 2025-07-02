Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $473.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.14% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 3.5%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.37, showcasing a 16.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $432.2 million, up 12.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.68 per share and a revenue of $1.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.09% and +10.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. As of now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12, so one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that KNSL has a PEG ratio of 1.78 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.73.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

