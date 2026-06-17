Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the most recent trading day at $309.22, moving -1.11% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.22% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.97, indicating a 3.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $475.6 million, indicating a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.54 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.28% and +2.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.02.

We can also see that KNSL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.