Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the most recent trading day at $319.61, moving -5.2% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.82% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.3%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.09, indicating a 6.49% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $475.6 million, showing a 1.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.71 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, representing changes of +6.15% and +2.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.83% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.28. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.85.

Meanwhile, KNSL's PEG ratio is currently 1.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.