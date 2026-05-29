Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) was down 1.04% at $304.77. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.83% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.04%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.97, up 3.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $475.61 million, indicating a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $20.54 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, signifying shifts of +5.28% and +2.44%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. At present, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.48.

Meanwhile, KNSL's PEG ratio is currently 1. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.31.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.