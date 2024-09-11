Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $454.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.17%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.57% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.74, showcasing a 12.99% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $401.67 million, up 27.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.31 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.48% and +29.74%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. At present, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.59.

Investors should also note that KNSL has a PEG ratio of 2.02 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.