Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $473.22, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.71% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 24, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to post earnings of $3.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.78%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $401.22 million, indicating a 27.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.05 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.4% and +29.25%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.69% downward. Currently, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.58 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.34.

It's also important to note that KNSL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

