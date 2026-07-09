Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the most recent trading day at $338.58, moving -2.13% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.81% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.27%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 10.33% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 23, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.99, showcasing a 4.39% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $475.6 million, up 1.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $20.65 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion, indicating changes of +5.84% and +2.44%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.54% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.09.

Investors should also note that KNSL has a PEG ratio of 1.12 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KNSL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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