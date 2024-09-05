Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) reached $465.09, with a -1.97% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

The company's stock has climbed by 3.6% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 6.22% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.74, up 12.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $401.67 million, up 27.77% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.31 per share and a revenue of $1.58 billion, representing changes of +22.48% and +29.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.48% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.

We can additionally observe that KNSL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

