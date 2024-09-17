Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the latest trading day at $455.37, indicating a +0.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 6.76% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.74, reflecting a 12.99% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $401.67 million, up 27.77% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.31 per share and a revenue of $1.58 billion, representing changes of +22.48% and +29.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.63. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.72 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that KNSL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, positioning it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

