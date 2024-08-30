Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $491.09, marking a +1.03% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.73, indicating a 12.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $400.74 million, indicating a 27.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.29 per share and revenue of $1.58 billion, which would represent changes of +22.32% and +29.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.67% higher. Currently, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.79. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.29.

Investors should also note that KNSL has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KNSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

