Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $295.70, marking a +1.9% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.97, marking a 3.97% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $475.61 million, up 1.23% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $20.54 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, representing changes of +5.28% and +2.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. At present, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.25.

It's also important to note that KNSL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.