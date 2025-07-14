Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the most recent trading day at $489.89, moving +2.1% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.16% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.39, showcasing a 17.07% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $431.4 million, up 12.18% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.74 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, which would represent changes of +10.46% and +10.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.39% increase. At present, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.73.

It's also important to note that KNSL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.78. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.62.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

