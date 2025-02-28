Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) ended the recent trading session at $431.85, demonstrating a +0.88% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.59% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.76% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.42%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.13, indicating a 10.57% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $424.62 million, up 13.9% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.49 per share and a revenue of $1.8 billion, representing changes of +8.9% and +13.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.62% lower within the past month. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.09, which means Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, KNSL's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

