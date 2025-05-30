Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $471.99, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.52% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.43% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $4.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.27%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $432.2 million, indicating a 12.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.67 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.02% and +10.27%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.45% higher. Right now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.02.

It's also important to note that KNSL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.74.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.