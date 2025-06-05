Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $470.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.83%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.36, marking a 16.27% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $432.2 million, indicating a 12.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $17.67 per share and a revenue of $1.75 billion, signifying shifts of +10.02% and +10.27%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. At present, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.98, which means Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that KNSL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.75.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KNSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.