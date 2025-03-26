Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed at $480.41, marking a -1.17% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.83% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.91% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.16, marking a 9.71% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $424.62 million, indicating a 13.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $17.32 per share and a revenue of $1.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.85% and +13.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.27% lower. As of now, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.82.

It is also worth noting that KNSL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.