Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) closed the latest trading day at $394.23, indicating a +1.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.03%.

The the stock of company has risen by 1.14% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 2.3% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.51, up 21.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $377.15 million, up 27.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.94 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, demonstrating changes of +19.52% and +27.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.86% decrease. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.09 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.3, so one might conclude that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

