Kinsale Capital Group Falls 17%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) are down more than 17 percent on Friday morning trade after the company's third quarter revenues missed estimates.

The quarterly revenues were $314.37 million, while Wall Street analysts were looking for $322.4 million.

Currently, shares are at $350.46, down 17.77 percent from the previous close of $426.22 on a volume of 215,951.

