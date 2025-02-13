News & Insights

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP Earnings Results: $KNSL Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 13, 2025 — 05:51 pm EST

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP ($KNSL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $4.62 per share, beating estimates of $4.43 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $412,120,000, missing estimates of $425,041,864 by $-12,921,864.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP insiders have traded $KNSL stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FREDERICK L. JR. RUSSELL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,440 shares for an estimated $2,216,956.
  • JAMES JOSEPH RITCHIE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,295 shares for an estimated $1,147,022.
  • DIANE D. SCHNUPP (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $255,000
  • GREGORY M SHARE sold 441 shares for an estimated $220,932

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

