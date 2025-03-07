Kinsale Capital Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KNSL

In trading on Friday, shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $444.30, changing hands as high as $447.19 per share. Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNSL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNSL's low point in its 52 week range is $355.1249 per share, with $539.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $446.27.

