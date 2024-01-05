Kinsale Capital Appoints Michael Kehoe As Chairman In Addition To His Role As CEO

(RTTNews) - Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL), an insurance firm, said on Friday that it has appointed Michael P. Kehoe as Chairman of the Board in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, Robert Lippincott, III, who currently serves as Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Lead Independent Director.

The two appointments are effective March 1.

