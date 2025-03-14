News & Insights

$KINS stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 14, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$KINS stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,549,166 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $KINS:

$KINS Insider Trading Activity

$KINS insiders have traded $KINS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS NEWGARDEN has made 3 purchases buying 15,112 shares for an estimated $194,537 and 0 sales.
  • WILLIAM L YANKUS sold 10,253 shares for an estimated $165,893
  • VICTOR J BRODSKY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $80,395
  • CARLA D'ANDRE has made 4 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $43,920 and 0 sales.
  • MINLEI CHEN (Chief Actuary and Senior VP) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,120
  • TIMOTHY P MCFADDEN purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,305

$KINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $KINS stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


