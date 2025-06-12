KINS Focuses on Personal Lines Business: Will This Accelerate Growth?

Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s KINS personal lines business is the largest contributor to its growth, with homeowners insurance accounting for a significant portion of its revenues, alongside dwelling fire, condo/co-op, renters and personal umbrella policies. With the commercial insurance market in the Northeastern U.S. expected to grow 12.3% through 2025—and several competitors retreating from the national personal property insurance space—Kingstone is well-positioned to expand its regional footprint and capture market share.



To accelerate growth and reinforce profitability in personal lines, Kingstone has undertaken strategic actions, including repricing its portfolio, exiting or downscaling operations in underperforming geographies, and reinforcing underwriting discipline. These moves, coupled with rate adequacy measures and refined risk selection, are designed to improve underwriting margins. KINS has implemented more selective reinsurance arrangements and risk transfer strategies to enhance capital efficiency and stabilize earnings.



Kingstone is also ramping up its digital capabilities to streamline operations and improve customer experience. Investments in digital quoting tools and data analytics aim to improve pricing precision and efficiency. The insurer has partnered with Kyber Technologies and Insurity to integrate AI into claims management, targeting long-term cost reduction and better customer retention.



While macroeconomic pressure and weather-related risks persist, Kingstone has intensified its focus on its personal lines business, which is the cornerstone of its growth strategy. For investors seeking a regional insurance turnaround play, Kingstone presents a compelling proposition.

What About KINS’ Competitors?

KINS closely competes with Kinsale Capital Group KNSL and Heritage Insurance Group HRTG.



Kinsale’s personal lines business, its high-value homeowners segment in particular, is expanding its footprint in the hard-to-place retail market. This business reflects Kinsale Group’s efforts to diversify beyond core commercial lines. This niche complements Kinsale’s strategy to capitalize on high-margin specialty opportunities and maintain premium growth.



Heritage Insurance’s personal lines business continues to accelerate the company’s growth as it expands geographically, optimizes rates, and leverages underwriting expertise and reinsurance strategy to manage risk. This business ensures steady premium generation for Heritage Insurance.

KINS Price Performance

Shares of KINS have lost 0.3% year to date, underperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

KINS’ Expensive Valuation

KINS trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 2.52, above the industry average of 1.56. But it carries a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimates for KINS Witness No Movement

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KINS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings witnessed no movement in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Yet, the consensus estimates for KINS’ 2025 and 2026 revenues and EPS indicate year-over-year increases. The company has a Growth Score of A.



KINS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.