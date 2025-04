(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Tuesday said it has temporarily suspended mill operations at Tasiast due to fire occured on April 14.

The fire has been fully extinguished, and no injuries have been reported.

While the company is assessing the damage caused by the fire and potential impact on the operation, it does not expect to change the outlook.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.