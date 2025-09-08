Kinross Sells 29,850,984 Common Shares Of Asante Gold

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold has sold an aggregate of 29,850,984 common shares of Asante Gold Corporation representing approximately 4.2% of the outstanding shares and approximately 44.7% of the shares held by Kinross. The shares were sold at a price per share of C$1.55, representing an aggregate sale price of C$46.3 million.

Kinross now owns approximately 5.2% of the outstanding shares, on a non-diluted basis, and 13.2% of the outstanding shares, on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the convertible securities of Asante held by Kinross.

