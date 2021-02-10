Kinross Q4 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - Kinross Gold Corp. (K.TO, KGC) reported that its fourth-quarter net earnings increased to $783.3 million or $0.62 per share, from $521.5 million or $0.41 per share last year.

Adjusted net earnings more than doubled to $335.1 million, or $0.27 per share from $156.0 million, or $0.13 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Quarterly revenue increased 20% to $1.20 billion from $996.2 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward, the company expects to continue its consistent performance in 2021. It expects gold equivalent production to grow by 20% to 2.9 million ounces in 2023, and to produce an average of 2.5 million ounces annually to 2029.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.