Kinross (KGC) Sells Its 17% Stake in Pinecrest Resources

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC sold its 10,925,000 shares in Pinecrest Resources Ltd. at C$0.36 per share, with gross proceeds anticipated to be C$3.9 million.

Shares were disposed through private sales, and represented around 17% of the issued and outstanding shares in Pinecrest Resources. Notably, the disposition was rendered for investment purposes.

Kinross no longer holds any shares of Pinecrest Resources after the disposition.

Shares of Kinross have rallied 93% in the past year compared with the industry’s 56.3% growth.

On its first-quarter earnings call, the company withdrew its 2020 view in April although the coronavirus pandemic did not have any material impact on its operations during the first quarter. It believes that the decision is prudent, considering the significant impacts of the pandemic on the global economy, commercial activities, global health and further potential business disruptions.

Nevertheless, favorable foreign-exchange rates and fuel prices are likely to provide some support and partly offset the company’s incremental costs, stemming from contingency measures.

