Kinross (KGC) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC swung to a profit of $521.5 million or 41 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2019 from a loss of $27.7 million or 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line in the reported quarter was supported by non-cash (after-tax) impairment reversals worth $293.6 million.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were 13 cents per share, up from a penny per share a year ago. It also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents.



Revenues climbed roughly 27% year over year to $996.2 million on higher average realized gold prices.



Kinross Gold Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Kinross Gold Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Kinross Gold Corporation Quote

Full-Year Results



For 2019, earnings were 57 cents per share, compared with a loss of 2 cents per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the year were 34 cents per share, up from 10 cents a year ago, driven by increased margins.



Revenues were $3,497.3 million for the full year, up around 9% year over year, supported by higher gold prices.



Operational Performance



Attributable gold production was 645,344 ounces in the reported quarter, up around 6% year over year. Production was driven by record quarterly production at the Tasiast mine as well as higher production across Round Mountain and Bald Mountain.



Average realized gold prices were $1,485 per ounce in the quarter, up 21% from the year-ago quarter.



Production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $744 in the quarter, essentially flat year over year. All-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold rose 9% year over year to $1,050.



Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $741 in the fourth quarter, up 53% year over year.



Financial Review



Adjusted operating cash flow jumped nearly three-fold year over year in the fourth quarter to $387.6 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $575.1 million at the end of 2019, up around 65% year over year.



Long-term debt was $1,837.4 million at the end of the year. Notably, the company has no scheduled debt maturities until September 2021.



Capital expenditure increased roughly 9% year over year to $298.2 million in the fourth quarter. For the full year, capital expenditure rose around 6% year over year to $1,105.2 million, mainly due to higher spending on projects at Bald Mountain, Fort Knox and Round Mountain.



Outlook



Kinross expects production of around 2.4 million (+/- 5%) gold equivalent ounces for 2020. The modest expected decline in production from the 2019 level (of around 2.5 million) is mainly due to care and maintenance at the Maricunga mine and expected lower production at Paracatu, partly offset by an anticipated higher production at Tasiast and Fort Knox.



The company expects production to be relatively flat on a quarter-over-quarter basis through 2020, with a modest rise in the fourth quarter.



All-in sustaining costs are forecast to be $970 (+/- 5%) per gold equivalent ounce for 2020. The company also expects 2020 production cost of sales of $720 (+/- 5%) per gold equivalent ounces.



Capital expenditure for 2020 is projected to be roughly $900 million (+/- 5%).



Price Performance



Shares of Kinross have rallied 55.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 41.1% growth.







Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Kinross currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and Pretium Resources Inc. PVG.



Daqo New Energy has projected earnings growth rate of 326.3% for 2020 and sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company’s shares have surged roughly 119% in a year’s time. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Agnico Eagle has estimated earnings growth rate of 99.6% for 2020 and carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s shares have shot up roughly 42% in a year’s time.



Pretium Resources has projected earnings growth rate of 105.3% for 2020 and carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company’s shares have gained around 2% over a year.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.